Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show

Days after photos of former “Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s went viral, Hollywood heavyweight Tyler Perry has offered him a job.

The Madea creator Tweeted on Tuesday (Sept. 4) that he would love for Owens to be on his hit OWN show “The Haves And The Have Nots.”

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shooting OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Whether Owens will take the job remains to be seen, but he did say the offer was “cool.”

“That was kind of cool,” Owens recently told Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we’ve never worked together before. So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But, that’s encouraging.”

However, the 57-year-old told Robin Roberts on Tuesday morning that he is being cautious and doesn’t want to be hired based on his situation–he wants to be hired for his talent.

Owens added that he was initially devastated when the pictures first circulated online, but when he saw all the support he was getting, he snapped out of it.

“I was really devastated, but the period of devastation was so short. My wife and I started to read these responses from literally all over the world. Fortunately, the shame part didn’t last very long.”

He ended his interview reminding everyone that every job in America matters.

“Every job is worthwhile and valuable,” he said.

“I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career … so no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine.”

Watch the full interview below:

FULL INTERVIEW: @GMA EXCLUSIVE — "There's no job better than another…every job is worthwhile…" Actor Geoffrey Owens speaks out, responding to job shaming and backlash after a photo of him working at a grocery store was posted online: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/aNiG5fV2yf — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2018

As we previously reported, Owens played Bill Cosby’s son-in-law, Elvin, on the hit sitcom for five seasons in the ’80s and ’90s. Over the years, the Yale grad has had guest spots on “Medium,” “The Affair” and “Divorce.”

In the meantime, Owens has quit his Trader Joe’s job saying that the media attention has made it impossible for him to continue working there.

