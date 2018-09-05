CLOSE
News One
Home > News One

He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark

Emanuel's unexpected announcement comes as Jason Van Dyke stands trial for killing Laquan McDonald.

1 reads
Leave a comment

A long-running battle by Black Chicagoans to oust Mayor Rahm Emanuel will soon come to an end. Emanuel will not run for re-election for a third term, he said in a surprise announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 4).

RELATED: They Have Spoken: Black Chicagoans Keep Snatching The Wig On Mayor Rahm Emanuel

“This has been the job of a lifetime but it is not a job for a lifetime,” Emanuel said, according to NBC-owned WMAQ.

Emanuel’s unexpected move comes after several Black candidates threw their hats into the 2019 city mayoral race ring. The crowded list includes these African-American mayoral hopefuls: Lori Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney and an Emanuel appointee for president of the Chicago Police Board; Dorothy Brown, clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, who is under a federal grand jury investigation into allegedly selling jobs and promotions in her office; and Ja’Mal Green, a community activist in Chicago’s Black Lives Matter movement and strong Emanuel critic. Green has gone to jail over his participation in protests against Emanuel and the city’s police force.

Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, is also in the running. Willie Wilson, a former Chicago mayoral candidate in 2015 and businessman, and Neal Sáles-Griffin, a 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, are more who are hoping to win the mayor’s seat. Amara Enyia, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce who tried to run for mayor in 2014, is also in the race.

Black candidates have already addressed police brutality — an issue front-and-center as former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke‘s trial gets underway. Dyke fired 16 gunshots and killed unarmed 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald in 2014 in a fatal shooting that sent Chicago into a state of unrest. Allegations of evidence tampering and a police cover-up began circulating after the incident.

SEE ALSO:

White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man

Beyonce

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

19 photos Launch gallery

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Continue reading Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Today is Beyoncé's birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 37 years old and we've had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny's Child to her solo debut hit single "Crazy in Love" in 2004 to the groundbreaking "Lemonade" in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out Beyoncé Blackest moments on stage.

He’s Out! Rahm Emanuel Not Seeking Re-Election As Black Candidates Try To Make Their Mark was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close