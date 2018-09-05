Some Networks Really Couldn’t Handle Louis Farrakhan At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Who else but Aretha Franklin could bring Rev. Al Shartpon, Rev. Jesse Jackson, former President Bill Clinton and Minister Louis Farrakhan on the same stage? All four attended her funeral on August 31, but some networks were not happy.

Networks like ABC and MSNBC cropped Farrakhan out of their images on social media. See the receipts below:

Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and fmr. President Bill Clinton attend Aretha Franklin's funeral celebration. https://t.co/MTlJAs1ET2 pic.twitter.com/hI7Z4GtvnV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2018

Revs. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, and former Pres. Bill Clinton seated next to one another at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit for Aretha Franklin's funeral service. All three are expected to deliver personal remarks on the iconic singer. https://t.co/GsAKjngPBB pic.twitter.com/Z4dnVb3iT4 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018

Farrakhan being at the Queen of Soul’s funeral did create negative on social media due to his anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and sexist comments over the years. However, many people did not know they had known each other since 1972. In a statement, Farrakhan wrote, “In 1972, when I was minister in New York City, Temple No 7, the police attacked our mosque. Within a few hours, Aretha Franklin came to the mosque, to my office, and said that she saw the news and came as quickly as she could to stand with us and offer us her support. She asked me if Rev. Jesse Jackson had been there to show support. I said, not yet. She said, he’ll be here within 48 hours. Rev Jackson came and stood with the Muslims.”

He continued, “We marveled at her show of courage, fearlessness which was rooted in her profound love for her people and her desire for justice for us. Her activism, her selflessness caused her to stand with Dr. Martin Luther King and the civil rights movement as she joined the struggle of our people for liberty, equity and justice.”

Clearly, Aretha Franklin had Louis Farrakhan, 85, there for a reason. Let’s hope the Queen of Soul’s wishes could be respected by all.

