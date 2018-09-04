Faith Walking: Good Ol’ Christian Perspective [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and some family members were challenged with a message her brother-in-law-, Teddy Campbell sent. It’s all about switching our way of thinking. Erica read the entire message and it talked about giving yourself allowances when you mess up.

It also explained that when you mess up you give yourself a pass. Spend time with your Father and remember he lives inside of you. Don’t tell yourself certain things, we must follow his word and remember things must line up with what God wants.

