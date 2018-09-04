Lonnie Hunter Talks About How The Audience Takes Over “Day Of Elijah” When He Performs It [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

09.04.18
Lonnie Hunter stopped by “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about the 2018 McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. He serves as the host as well as performs his song, “Days of Elijah.” Lonnie mentioned that this song means so much to people.

The song talks about how God has brought you through so much and everyone has a testimony. When singing the song the audience takes over, he stops the band from playing and there is such a movement in the crowd. The song is uplifting and brings so much joy.

