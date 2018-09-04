Ericaism: Be Someone’s Pleasant Surprise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you ever just randomly surprise people? Erica Campbell the other day surprised her mother on her birthday by taking her out to brunch. Her mother was so happy and began crying tears of joy when she saw her and Warryn Campbell walk in the house. Everyone has busy schedules, but taking time out your day to surprise someone you love to put a smile on their face is so wonderful.
Erica wants everyone to be a pleasant surprise. Slow down and take a moment to show someone you care. Send a card, call them or whatever you would like to make someone’s day.
