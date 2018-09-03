CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

0 reads
Leave a comment

FringeNYC 2012 Press Launch

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on The Cosby Showmade headlines this weekend after photos of him working at a local Trader Joe’s store went viral. The photos were initially released to shame the beloved actor for his modest living, but his fellow thespians and new aged artists came to his side to remind the social media world there’s no shame in a man making an honest living.

Working actors and musicians especially emphasized with the former TV show star and showed their love by making Owens their #LaborDay hero. Tami Roman defended Owens in her latest #BonnetChronicles video and called out FOX News for their negative intentions when sharing the story.

The Aretha-Way✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Salute to all the working actors, musicians and average folk like you and me.

RELATED STORIES:

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was Almost Rudy On ‘The Cosby Show’

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close