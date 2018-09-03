Mayor Bottoms Looks To Fight Voter Suppression Ahead Of November Elections [Exclusive Video]

| 09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms

Source: Studio One / Radio One

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped through Studio One to talk politics, voter suppression, and the upcoming election for Georgia’s next Governor. Mayor Bottoms urges voters to get registered if they haven’t already, and also cast and early vote to circumvent any long lines during election day. Check out all her great advice below.

Mayor Bottoms Looks To Fight Voter Suppression Ahead Of November Elections [Exclusive Video] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

