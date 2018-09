Psalm 100:5 (NLT)

For the LORD is good. His unfailing love continues forever, and his faithfulness continues to each generation.

Explanation:

God’s love is continual—it never ceases to be with us. Unlike humans, God doesn’t turn His love on and off like a faucet. In addition, His faithfulness continues to flow from generation to generation!

Scripture For The Week “God Is Good and Faithful” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: