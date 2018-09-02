GRIFF spoke about how he has the prayer of Jabez outside his door at his home. The prayer is important to GRIFF because it talks about enlarging your territory. Enlarging your territory can make you travel more, do more in life, but the prayer also talks about keeping you from harm.
GRIFF spoke about how his parents were very young when they had him. His dad served and he went to 21 different schools growing up. He went into the military, started comedy in 95 and is on the greatest radio show where he gets to praise God. You must look at what God brought you through and remember he enlarges our territory.
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “God Doesn’t Work In Confusion…We Do” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Important Tips For Riding The Bus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Love At The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Political Candidate At HBCU Forum Accused Of Using N-Word After Calling Black People ‘Negroes’
- Syracuse University Fraternity Members In Racist Video Return To School As If Nothing Happened
- Scripture For The Week “God Is Good and Faithful”
- Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ericaism: I Love Helping Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mr. Griffin: My Steps Are Ordered And So Are Yours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem Cut From This Year’s Squad
- Bishop Apologizes To Ariana Grande For Grab, Taco Bell Joke During Aretha Franklin Funeral
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Returns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. We're The CampbellsSource:TV One 1 of 9
2. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 2 of 9
3. Erica CampbellSource:TV One 3 of 9
4. The CampbellsSource:TV One 4 of 9
5. Krista CampbellSource:TV One 5 of 9
6. Wozy CampbellSource:TV One 6 of 9
7. Zaya CampbellSource:TV One 7 of 9
8. "We're The Campbells" Full CastSource:TV One 8 of 9
9. The CampbellsSource:TV One 9 of 9
Mr. Griffin: My Steps Are Ordered And So Are Yours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com