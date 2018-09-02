Mr. Griffin: My Steps Are Ordered And So Are Yours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

09.01.18
GRIFF spoke about how he has the prayer of Jabez outside his door at his home. The prayer is important to GRIFF because it talks about enlarging your territory. Enlarging your territory can make you travel more, do more in life, but the prayer also talks about keeping you from harm.

GRIFF spoke about how his parents were very young when they had him. His dad served and he went to 21 different schools growing up. He went into the military, started comedy in 95 and is on the greatest radio show where he gets to praise God. You must look at what God brought you through and remember he enlarges our territory.

