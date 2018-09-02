GRIFF spoke about how he has the prayer of Jabez outside his door at his home. The prayer is important to GRIFF because it talks about enlarging your territory. Enlarging your territory can make you travel more, do more in life, but the prayer also talks about keeping you from harm.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF spoke about how his parents were very young when they had him. His dad served and he went to 21 different schools growing up. He went into the military, started comedy in 95 and is on the greatest radio show where he gets to praise God. You must look at what God brought you through and remember he enlarges our territory.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: “God Doesn’t Work In Confusion…We Do” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Important Tips For Riding The Bus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Love At The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Mr. Griffin: My Steps Are Ordered And So Are Yours [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com