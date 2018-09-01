GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Returns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! He is so happy today not only because he feels so blessed, but college football returns. GRIFF might not know who’s playing, but he’s so ready to watch some football.

He’s also happy about the NFL season returning next week. GRIFF wants to pray for the touchdown dances, flags on plays and the field goal kickers. Are you ready for football season like GRIFF?

