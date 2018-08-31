CLOSE
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin Funeral Service (6-Hour-Event)

Aretha Franklin - Our Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin’s Funeral service will begin at 9am ET in Detroit, and will be a 6 hour long service with performances and speeches from some of the most influential people in the world.

Aretha Franklin

Watch the entire service live here 9am ET:

queen aretha franklin death

Sadly, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has passed away, leaving the world to begin mourning the loss of a national treasure. With a career that began in the late 1950s, she earned 18 Grammy Awards, 112 charted singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 75 million albums sold. Aretha broke down barriers and defined soul music for generations. Take a look at some of the major milestones she achieved during her dynamic career.

