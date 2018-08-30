Together Forever: Christon Gray Releases Song Addressing Christians And Divorce

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
via GospelGoodies.com:
Christon Gray is gearing up to release his next album, Clear the Heir, on October 19 as a continuation of him turning his life’s ups and downs into his ministry of song.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In a new song about being a Christian facing divorce, Gray also addresses society’s influence on the church, false teachings, his working relationship with Kirk Franklin and more. He even added in a bit from an old interview where he spoke on short-lived marriages.
“Do I believe in divorce? It happens. I think that if the relationship is extremely unhealthy, then you have to look at different ways to really consider all parties involved, especially when you have a child,” he once said promoting The Glory Album (2016). “I’ve never looked at divorce as an option; I think that marriage is too precious of a gem, but I do understand that it happens … All I would say is just use these situations and difficult moments as opportunities to learn more about who God is and the love of Christ.”
“Together Forever” has been deemed a “new chapter” for the rapper, singer and songwriter who tackles where he stands today versus where he was during his last release.
Listen:
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Latest News:
- Trump Set To Visit NC Today
- List Of Free Weekend Community Events
- Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying A Flag At Half-Staff
- Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
1. Marvin WinansSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. William MurphySource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Jason NelsonSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Deitrick HaddonSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Travis GreeneSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Kim BurrellSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Charles JenkinsSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Marvin SappSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Smokie NorfulSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. William McDowellSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Shirley CaesarSource:Getty 12 of 12
Together Forever: Christon Gray Releases Song Addressing Christians And Divorce was originally published on praisebaltimore.com