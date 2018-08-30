Ericaism: Talking To The Faithless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.30.18
Erica Campbell is speaking to everyone that is feeling like nothing is working out for them. She wants you to activate your faith and watch God work. Erica spoke about changing your confession and taking a moment to reflect on things going right in your life.

She’s not trying to downplay anything, but focus on the fact that you’re breathing and are alive. Erica also wants you to stop just saying “I’m cool” when you aren’t. We have to acknowledge our problems and activate our faith.

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Ericaism: Talking To The Faithless [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

