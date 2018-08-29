Ericaism: Clean Up Your Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about cleaning and how sometimes Krista Campbell will clean one part of things and not the other. She then spoke about how people in life have lumps underneath the rug. they continue to sweep problems under there and not address things.

Family and friends all have problems at times and when you don’t address the situation you can’t move forward. Talk out in the open about it learn forgiveness and understand you can’t keep it all in. Remember that the relationship can get fixed.

