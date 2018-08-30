CLOSE
[VIDEO] Social Media Video Shows There Children Smoking Two NC Mothers Charged With Child Abuse & Contributing Of Delinquency Of Minors

Two women have been charged by police with helping three children smoke what appears to be a drug-laced cigar on a social media video. A news release by the Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the Facebook video.

Police also seized drug paraphernalia. According to jail records Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

 

 

 

