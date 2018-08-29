CLOSE
Ben Carson Had The Audacity To Celebrate Dr. King’s ‘I Have A Dream Speech’

The nerve.

Ben Carson is the unqualified secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), but as time goes on, it is also clear that he is deeply delusional. The former doctor continues to praise himself and has, on more than one occasion, heaped compliments onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon who was against everything he supports. Carson’s comments from yesterday are seriously insane.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Tuesday (August 28) was the 55th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. For some reason, Carson wrote on Twitter, “55 years ago today, Dr Martin Luther King, JR inspired millions & helped passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with his I Have a Dream speech. All Americans can participate in Dr. King’s legacy, by continuing to carry the torch of liberty and brotherly love.” See the tweet below:

Carson was immediately dragged with the comments like, “A great way to honor the legacy of MLK would be to protect people from housing discrimination rather than dismantle the precedents of the fair housing act” and “Dr King would be so disappointed with you and your betrayal of those in need. You sold your soul for nothing.” And this gem, “Well kind sir how did Mr. Trump miss that message.”

Carson’s mission is to prevent low-income people from obtaining fair housing, which is one of the many things for which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought. Exactly seven days after Dr. King was assassinated, the 1968 Fair Housing Act was signed. Fifty-years later, Carson is trying to erase King’s work in housing. Earlier this month, NewsOne reported Carson was blocking a July 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, which was to ensure neighborhoods were not segregated. Now Carson wants to end the rule completely — he said in a soulless statement that the rule was “suffocating investment” and “we can craft a new, fairer rule.” No word on what the “fairer” rule would be.

In addition, Trump’s BFF claimed low-income people were “too comfortable” in poverty. He also wants to kick people out of HUD via a work requirement of 32 hours per week. Lastly, he attempted to remove all discrimination language from HUD’s mission statement.

Carson is the exact opposite of what Dr. King wanted. Ben Carson isn’t the dream, he’s the nightmare.

