Faith Walking: How Long Will You Hold On To Anger? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

How long will you hold on to anger? Erica Campbell speaks about how sometimes we’re identified by our anger and could keep us from our happiness. What is your anger doing for you?

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica understands the feeling of having anger, but being angry won’t lead you to the release you want. God wants you to have love or joy without all that anger. Don’t let the enemy win by being angry for so long and rise above it.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Patient, Information Is Coming [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Just Because You Like It Doesn’t Mean You’re Called To It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Find Some Friends To Believe With You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS] 33 photos Launch gallery Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS] 1. Erica Campbell & Krista Campbell Source:"We're The Campbells" 1 of 33 2. Krista Campbell Source:"We're The Campbells" 2 of 33 3. Krista Campbell Source:We're The Campbells 3 of 33 4. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Urban One 4 of 33 5. Warryn Campbell & JoiStaRR Source:Urban One 5 of 33 6. Misty Anderson & Erica Campbell Source:Urban One 6 of 33 7. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Wozy Campbell Source:Urban One 7 of 33 8. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:Urban One 8 of 33 9. Erica Campbell & Krista Campbell Source:Urban One 9 of 33 10. Kheris Rogers Source:Urban One 10 of 33 11. Krista Campbell Source:Urban One 11 of 33 12. Krista Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Warryn Campbell On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 12 of 33 13. Zaya Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Krista Campbell On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 13 of 33 14. Erica Campbell Hosting "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 14 of 33 15. GRIFF On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 15 of 33 16. JoiStaRR On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 16 of 33 17. MC Lyte On "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 17 of 33 18. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source:TV One 18 of 33 19. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar Awards Source:TV One 19 of 33 20. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell At A Restaurant With His Mother Sandra Source:TV One 20 of 33 21. Warryn Campbell Source:TV One 21 of 33 22. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:TV One 22 of 33 23. Warryn Campbell Source:TV One 23 of 33 24. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell Source:TV One 24 of 33 25. "We're The Campbells" Source:TV One 25 of 33 26. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell Source:TV One 26 of 33 27. JoiStarr Source:TV One 27 of 33 28. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar Awards Source:TV One 28 of 33 29. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell In Matching Pajamas Source:TV One 29 of 33 30. Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Krista Campbell Source:TV One 30 of 33 31. JoiStarr & Erica Campbell Source:TV One 31 of 33 32. Snoop Dogg, Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell Source:TV One 32 of 33 33. Erica Campbell On "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Source:TV One 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS] Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: How Long Will You Hold On To Anger? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com