Faith Walking: How Long Will You Hold On To Anger? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

How long will you hold on to anger? Erica Campbell speaks about how sometimes we’re identified by our anger and could keep us from our happiness. What is your anger doing for you?
Erica understands the feeling of having anger, but being angry won’t lead you to the release you want. God wants you to have love or joy without all that anger. Don’t let the enemy win by being angry for so long and rise above it.
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
