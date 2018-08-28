Ericaism: What Are We Saying About Out Own Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you watch what you say to your children? Erica Campbell is talking about about how we must watch our words when speaking to our children. What we say speaks life into them.

When you call them dumb or compare them to people you might not like it hurts them. God wants us to nurture our children and train them up. They watch us as parents and follow our steps, we must always remember that.

RELATED: Ericaism: Nikki’s Testimony and How She Got A New Car (The Power Of Agreement)

RELATED: Ericaism: Misleading And Misreading Energy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: What Are We Saying About Out Own Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 6 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 7 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close