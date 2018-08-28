Do you watch what you say to your children? Erica Campbell is talking about about how we must watch our words when speaking to our children. What we say speaks life into them.

Follow @GetUpErica

When you call them dumb or compare them to people you might not like it hurts them. God wants us to nurture our children and train them up. They watch us as parents and follow our steps, we must always remember that.

RELATED: Ericaism: Nikki’s Testimony and How She Got A New Car (The Power Of Agreement)

RELATED: Ericaism: Misleading And Misreading Energy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Ericaism: What Are We Saying About Out Own Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com