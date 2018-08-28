Ericaism: What Are We Saying About Out Own Children [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you watch what you say to your children? Erica Campbell is talking about about how we must watch our words when speaking to our children. What we say speaks life into them.
When you call them dumb or compare them to people you might not like it hurts them. God wants us to nurture our children and train them up. They watch us as parents and follow our steps, we must always remember that.
