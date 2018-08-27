CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day

MBJ sure knows how to make our hearts melt.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael B. Jordan knows first hand what it’s like to be a young Black boy putting in hard work to achieve his dreams. The Black Panther star was riding by an Alabama school when he noticed a group of school kids exercising in the heat. Instead of just driving by, he stopped and gave the young boys the surprise of their lives.

According to Jordan, he was leaving set when he saw the boys doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Alabama weather. Feeling inspired himself, Jordan stopped what he was doing to take pictures with the young men, who were overwhelmed with joy. At one point, one of the school boys, who were dressed in uniforms asked, “Are you Michael B. Jordan?” before screaming “Oh my God.”

Jordan recently faced some backlash from Black women after he was spotted on vacation with a boat load of White women. The actor responded to the controversy saying he loves all shades of women milk, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla…you get it. We weren’t quite feeling his reaction, but this is a great step in the right direction. MBJ is currently filming the highly anticipated Creed II, which hits theaters in November 21, 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Search Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 5 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 6 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close