Shocking: Duke University President Address Racial Slur Written In Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture

Duke University Campus

Source: Lance King / Getty

Duke University officials say there is an investigation due to a racial slur that was found Saturday in a campus building.

It’s true, 2018 and people still find time to perform hate crimes as addressed by President Vincent Price of Duke University . Price, sent an email calling on the students and staff to keep their campus as a place of “inclusion, tolerance and respect”.

Price also addresses the act by stating,“Such a cowardly and hateful act has absolutely no place in our community”. He continues, “While we can’t undo or unsee this painful assault on our right to live and study in a civil and respectful environment, we can and do promise that odious acts like this will be acknowledged and challenged at every opportunity, especially at a time when some seek deliberately to provoke hatred and distrust.”

It’s clear that there is some student crying out for help. As Price seems very sincere, I hope the campus has cameras and they catch the individual or group that thought this was hilarious. While the racial slur is unknown, it’s not hard to figure out what the vocabulary choices that the person(s) decided to put on the building. The desperate act, wasn’t original nor funny. Yes, Price is very accurate by calling this act not only hateful, but cowardly.

Victoria Said It

