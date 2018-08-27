Shocking: Duke University President Address Racial Slur Written In Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture

Duke University officials say there is an investigation due to a racial slur that was found Saturday in a campus building.

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s true, 2018 and people still find time to perform hate crimes as addressed by President Vincent Price of Duke University . Price, sent an email calling on the students and staff to keep their campus as a place of “inclusion, tolerance and respect”.

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

1,753 students. 74 countries. 46 states. 1 big family photo. Relive the moment as Duke University's Class of 2022 experiences one of their first campus traditions: the class photo. https://t.co/ZmRNI3g7VM pic.twitter.com/yOKSz3nwRG — Duke University (@DukeU) August 25, 2018

Price also addresses the act by stating,“Such a cowardly and hateful act has absolutely no place in our community”. He continues, “While we can’t undo or unsee this painful assault on our right to live and study in a civil and respectful environment, we can and do promise that odious acts like this will be acknowledged and challenged at every opportunity, especially at a time when some seek deliberately to provoke hatred and distrust.”

For the Latest Entertainment News:

It’s clear that there is some student crying out for help. As Price seems very sincere, I hope the campus has cameras and they catch the individual or group that thought this was hilarious. While the racial slur is unknown, it’s not hard to figure out what the vocabulary choices that the person(s) decided to put on the building. The desperate act, wasn’t original nor funny. Yes, Price is very accurate by calling this act not only hateful, but cowardly.

Victoria Said It

Latest…

Shocking: Duke University President Address Racial Slur Written In Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: