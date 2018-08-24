GRIFF’s Prayer For People That Need To Change The Fire Alarm Battery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever heard that little sound when your fire alarm battery is dead? GRIFF is praying for everyone that continues to listen to that sound and won’t change the battery. He wants to know if you don’t hear it.

In the studio GRIFF has to constantly listen to the noise because that battery needs to be changed. Hopefully by next week GRIFF won’t have to hear that noise or maybe by then he can tune it out. We shall see what happens.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’S Prayer: What Does TSA Do With The Stuff They Confiscate? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer For People That Need To Change The Fire Alarm Battery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 5 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close