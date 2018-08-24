GRIFF’s Prayer For People That Need To Change The Fire Alarm Battery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever heard that little sound when your fire alarm battery is dead? GRIFF is praying for everyone that continues to listen to that sound and won’t change the battery. He wants to know if you don’t hear it.

In the studio GRIFF has to constantly listen to the noise because that battery needs to be changed. Hopefully by next week GRIFF won’t have to hear that noise or maybe by then he can tune it out. We shall see what happens.

