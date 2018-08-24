Who Will Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral?

Franklin’s longtime publicist has shared a list of performers who will pay respects by singing during Aretha Franklin’s homegoing. Franklin’s Aug. 31 Celebration of Life will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit and The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, will deliver the eulogy as he did for her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, at his funeral in 1984.

The list includes: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia,Jennifer Hudson …. Also set to perform are Yolanda Adams, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp, The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

Serving as officiant will be Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, pastor of Greater Grace Temple, and the Rev. Robert Smith Jr., pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, will be co-officiant. The homegoing service is restricted to family, friends and invited guests.

The public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul at several viewings: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren in Detroit, and noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at New Bethel Baptist Church, 8430 Linwood in Detroit. Read more at Detroitnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: