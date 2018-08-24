National Waffle Day Deals

Today is National Waffle Day (Friday, Aug. 24) and there are some deals available nationwide, today and through the rest of the week.

IHop

Download their app, and you’ll get $5 your first order of $25 or more. To claim, enter the coupon code IHOPNGO at checkout.

Denny’s

If you join their rewards program you’ll receive a welcome offer of 20% off your next visit — including waffles!

Here are some places where you can celebrate Waffle Week 2018:

Denny’s: The 24-diner is known for its breakfast offerings, notably the Belgian Waffle Slam.

The 24-diner is known for its breakfast offerings, notably the Belgian Waffle Slam. Coco’s Bakery: Check out Coco’s Belgian waffle the next time you stop by for breakfast.

Check out Coco’s Belgian waffle the next time you stop by for breakfast. IHOP: Sure, it’s the International House of Pancakes but IHOP has you covered on the waffle front, including its chicken and waffles item.

Sure, it’s the International House of Pancakes but IHOP has you covered on the waffle front, including its chicken and waffles item. Marie Callender’s: Though more of a pie girl, Marie still serves up a breakfast of Belgian Waffles.

Though more of a pie girl, Marie still serves up a breakfast of Belgian Waffles. The Original Pancake House: Like IHOP, pancake might be in the name, but waffles are still part of the game.

Like IHOP, pancake might be in the name, but waffles are still part of the game. Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles: Given that waffles is in its name, you can bet Roscoe’s waffles are top-tier.

Given that waffles is in its name, you can bet Roscoe’s waffles are top-tier. Waffle House: Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Waffle House Museum with free food — likely waffles — and music.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: