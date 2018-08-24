CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

National Waffle Day Deals

6 reads
Leave a comment
Plate of fired chicken and waffles

Source: Ben Bern / Getty

Today is National Waffle Day (Friday, Aug. 24) and there are some deals available nationwide, today and through the rest of the week.

IHop

Download their app, and you’ll get $5 your first order of $25 or more. To claim, enter the coupon code IHOPNGO at checkout.

Denny’s

If you join their rewards program you’ll receive a welcome offer of 20% off your next visit — including waffles!

Here are some places where you can celebrate Waffle Week 2018:

  • Denny’s: The 24-diner is known for its breakfast offerings, notably the Belgian Waffle Slam.
  • Coco’s Bakery: Check out Coco’s Belgian waffle the next time you stop by for breakfast.
  • IHOP: Sure, it’s the International House of Pancakes but IHOP has you covered on the waffle front, including its chicken and waffles item.
  • Marie Callender’s: Though more of a pie girl, Marie still serves up a breakfast of Belgian Waffles.
  • The Original Pancake House: Like IHOP, pancake might be in the name, but waffles are still part of the game.
  • Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles: Given that waffles is in its name, you can bet Roscoe’s waffles are top-tier.
  • Waffle House: Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Waffle House Museum with free food — likely waffles — and music.
National Waffle Day , Waffle Day deals

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close