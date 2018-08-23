Radio One Exclusive
Listen & Comment: J Moss Releases New Single, "Victory" [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Your Dream Is Out There: Gospel Sensations Top 10 Live Sing Off

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

New music alert! Praise 104.1’s Cheryl Jackson introduced a brand new hit from Pastor J. Moss called “Victory!” The single, which samples the classic Sesame Street theme song, follows his 2016 release of GFG Reload. 

Hear it here first and let us know what you think below:

So, what’d you think?!

 

was originally published on praisedc.com

