New music alert! Praise 104.1’s Cheryl Jackson introduced a brand new hit from Pastor J. Moss called “Victory!” The single, which samples the classic Sesame Street theme song, follows his 2016 release of GFG Reload.
Hear it here first and let us know what you think below:
So, what’d you think?!
Listen & Comment: J Moss Releases New Single, “Victory” [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE] was originally published on praisedc.com
