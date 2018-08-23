New music alert! Praise 104.1’s Cheryl Jackson introduced a brand new hit from Pastor J. Moss called “Victory!” The single, which samples the classic Sesame Street theme song, follows his 2016 release of GFG Reload.

Hear it here first and let us know what you think below:

So, what’d you think?!

Latest News:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 12 photos Launch gallery 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 1. Marvin Winans Source:Getty 1 of 12 2. William Murphy Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. Jason Nelson Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. Deitrick Haddon Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Travis Greene Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. Kim Burrell Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. Charles Jenkins Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Marvin Sapp Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Smokie Norful Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. William McDowell Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. Shirley Caesar Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors Here's a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach...

Listen & Comment: J Moss Releases New Single, “Victory” [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE] was originally published on praisedc.com