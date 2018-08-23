CLOSE
Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Jekalyn Carr Says ‘You Will Win’

2 reads
Leave a comment

Jekalyn Carr is a busy young woman. At only 21-years-old she is singer, songwriter, author, and motivational speaker. Recently she published a book called You Will Win and released a single at the same time.

Carr talks to Willie Moore about her journey and what inspired her to write the book and song. She says her book is doing “amazing,” adding that people have been reaching out to her on social media to let her know, “how much it has really changed their lives for the better.”

Carr is obviously pretty busy and so are most of us, but she says make sure that you remember to make time for God. “Whenever you make way for God, he will make a way for you.”

You can hear her new song below:

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

Jekalyn Carr Says ‘You Will Win’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close