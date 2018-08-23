Here’s Your List Of Free Weekend Community Events

From our Community Calendar, here are some free local events that are open to the public and happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|The Salvation Army Block Party & Health Fair
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|12:00 -2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Salvation Army Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|902 Wake Forest Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|The Salvation Army Community Center will be celebrating the MOST Amazing Race participants. The race is modeled after The TV show MOST Amazing Race, and serves as a fundraiser.
We are having a Free Block Party & Health Fair for the community. There will be Bounce Houses, SPAX (personal trainer), Greystone Chiropractic, Wake County Sheriff Department, Live DJ, Free Blood Pressure Screening (WAKEMED). Sno-Cones, BBQ, Hot Dogs and much more. This is a free event for all.
|Event Contact:
|Sarah Ruiz
|Event Contact Number:
|9198326918
|Event Contact Email:
|Melissa.Jordan@uss.salvationarmy.org or Sarah.Smith-Ruiz@uss.salvationarmy.org
|Event Web Site:
|wakearmy.org
|Back to School Bash
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10- 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Beginnings Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|6820 MANGROVE DR
|City, State, Zip:
|28314
|Event Description:
|Free school supplies, food and games.
|Event Contact:
|Ronnie Moore
|Event Contact Number:
|9103086193
|Event Contact Email:
|ronniemoore@embarqmail.com
|Neighborhood Cookout
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Roberts Park
|Address Line 1:
|1300 E. Martin
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|You’re Invited! We have Food, Fun, and Music planned for Roberts Park! We are a NEW church coming to Raleigh this fall! Join us for a Great time as we love on the neighborhood.
|Event Contact:
|Douglas Humphrey
|Event Contact Number:
|919-679-1222
|Event Contact Email:
|Dhumphrey@bridgefellowship.church
|Event Web Site:
|Bridgefellowshipchurch.com
|Annual Back to School Prayer Breakfast
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|8:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Baptist (Global Scholars Academy)
|Address Line 1:
|311 Dowd Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Send your kids back to school covered in prayer. Prayer for teachers and safety on the buses and at school. This year’s breakfast guest speaker will be Dr. Valerie Ashby, Dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences at Duke University.
|Event Contact:
|Bernadette Winston
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 475-9958
|Event Contact Email:
|dette1102@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Myubc.org
|Apex First Baptist Community Day
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30 -3:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Apext First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|419 South Salem Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27502
|Event Description:
|Apex First Baptist 3rd annual Community Day and Back to School Bash will be held on August 25th from 10:30 – 3:00pm. This event is opened to the public. There is only a limited number of book bags available. There will be free food, face painting, balloon sculpting,bounch house, local police and fire department will be on site. This is a fun day, come help celebrate this event. Children of all ages should attend.
|Event Contact:
|Valerie Cohen
|Event Contact Number:
|919-215-5315
|Event Contact Email:
|ajcohen_2000@outlook.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.apexfbc.org
|AARP CC2C & Poplar Springs Resource/Health Fair
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00AM to 1:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Poplar Springs Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|6115 Old Stage Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Poplar Springs Christian Church in conjunction with AARP CC2C (Connecting Caregiver to Community) will be providing a Resource and Health Fair on Saturday, August 25th. 10:00am to 1:00pm. Information will be available for the Community and the Family Caregiver(s) – (anyone that is taking care of an elderly or disable person for no PAY). Various Health Care and Resource Vendor(s) from the Wake and Durham counties will be on hand to provide valuable information and FREE services for the Community and the Family Caregiver(s). Vendors from the Diabetes Assoc., Social Security Administration, Resources for Seniors, Walgreens, Legal Services, Sickle Cell, Nurses and Medical personnel, Health and Beauty Consultant(s) and many, many more. Not only will this event will be educational and inspiring but lots of FUN. Come out for a Great Event – Raffles and Snacks.
|Event Contact:
|Diane B Green
|Event Contact Number:
|9192472977
|Event Contact Email:
|ladi56@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.poplarsprings.org
|Back to School Bash
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|all day
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Grace and Peace Cathedral
|Address Line 1:
|600 E Washington St
|City, State, Zip:
|Mebane, NC 27302
|Event Description:
|Backpack giveaway to the community. Singing, food, games and fun!
|Event Contact:
|Shaqueena & Tone Payne, Carla Thompson
|Event Contact Number:
|336-324-5245, 336-214-1953
|Event Contact Email:
|graceandpeacecathedral@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.graceandpeacecathedral.org
|3rd Annual Bikers Service
|Event Date:
|08/26/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Andrews Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|3009 McLean Chapel Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Bunnlevel, NC 28323
|Event Description:
|This is event is for the church building fund, it is an annually event where solo bikers and biker group all around the area will come together in worship. There will be bikers from each group speaking, singing and our speaker of the hour will be Presiding Elder Hanna Broome. At the end of the service we will be a bike blessing and fellowshipping with dinner together. Please if you all can come out and worship and praise God together.
|Event Contact:
|Bridget Wainwright
|Event Contact Number:
|910-591-8072
|Back to schooL Jamboree
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|2-4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Zebulon Community Park
|Address Line 1:
|401 S Arendell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Zebulon NC 27597
|Event Description:
|13th annual back to school jamboree sponsored by the Hand Of God Church Ministries. This event is designed to help needy children with basic school supplies. There will be back packs, food, fun and games. Children must be present to received supplies. In the event you miss Saturday there will be a afternoon fellowship service on Sunday August 26th from 3 to 4 pm. 112 N Church St Zebulon NC. Pizza will be served at the conclusion of the service. Supplies will be given out while supplies last.
|Event Contact:
|Herberr Gray
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 559-3095
|Event Contact Email:
|grayhershe@aol.com
|Rainbow Lanes Youth Blastoff
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rainbow Lanes Clayton
|Address Line 1:
|850 NC Hwy 42 West
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton
|Event Description:
|The Rainbow Lanes Youth Blastoff is a Free Registration event for youth bowlers ages 4-18.
This is the kickoff event to launch the start of our Fall youth bowling league. Come out for Free bowling, snacks and door prizes.
Also ask about how your kids can earn scholarship monies for college. This event is free to everyone. Even if your kids can’t bowl we have USBC certified bowling coaches that will help them learn the game in safe and fun atmosphere.
|Event Contact:
|Joe Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|joewil@gametimebowling.com
|Back To School Extravaganza
|Event Date:
|08252018
|Event Time:
|11am -4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Meadowbrook Country Club
|Address Line 1:
|8025 Country Club Dr.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh,NC 27601
|Event Description:
|This event is to provide the youth in the surrounding areas the supplies needed for success year.
Planting the seed of success.
|Event Contact:
|Charlene
|Event Contact Number:
|9195244017
|Event Contact Email:
|Charlene@agfincglobal.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.agfincglobal.org
|Community Day
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Zion Wall FWB Church
|Address Line 1:
|4944 Wall St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Linden, NC 28356
|Event Description:
|Zion Wall invites everyone to join us as we celebrate 115 years in the Linden Community. There will be lots of free food, games, prizes and activities for all ages to show our appreciation.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)980-0808
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.zionwallchurch.org
|Back to School Rally
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. James Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|411 Martin Luther King Jr., Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Rowland, NC 28383
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their Back to School Rally. Join us as there will be a special performance by Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (400 Campbell Ave, Fay, NC), “PUPPETS ON A MISSION” Ministry. There will be Food, Fun, Fellowship and School supplies for a successful school year! For more information, contact Katrina Tuff @ 910.624.3300 or Pastor John Young @ 910.422.0649.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor John Young
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 422-0649
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Cuts for Boys and Curls for Girls
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|10am – 4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Healing Center Ministry’s Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|1500 Brick Mill Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Coats, NC 27521
|Event Description:
|The Mary K. McKoy Living Legacy Scholarship Foundation will be hosting a fundraising event:
Cuts for Boys and Curls for Girls
Stylist: Prince of Hair (Teddy Mason), India McKoy James, Peggy Campbell, Dominique Cooper (braids), and local barbers.
Donations are required for services and all proceeds will go to support the Mary K. McKoy Living Legacy Scholarship Foundation.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Coley
|Event Contact Number:
|910-658-8071
|Event Contact Email:
|shayrealcoley@yahoo.com
|Ready, Set, Lift Every Baby Community Fair
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30a-1:30p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Fayetteville Order of Tents
|Address Line 1:
|321 Bradford Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|This is a free community fair providing information, vendors and education to pregnant and breastfeeding families and families interested in health and nutrition. A FREE yoga class will be held at 9:30a and a FREE Zumba class will be held at 10:30a. Free giveaways and free food tastings available. There will be a food truck there along with other community vendors.
|Event Contact:
|Angela Tatum Malloy
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)797-5976
|Event Contact Email:
|mommasvillagefayetteville@gmail.com
|Concert
|Event Date:
|08/25/18
|Event Time:
|3 p.m
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mount Sinai Seventh-day Church
|Address Line 1:
|700 Braggs St
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford, NC, 27330
|Event Description:
|It is a free concert for families and friends. You can join us for divine worship at 11 a.m and lunch after church.
|Event Contact:
|Elmira Garner
|Event Contact Number:
|9193562483
|Event Contact Email:
|elmclean40@gmail.com
|Annual Floral Ministry Day
|Event Date:
|08/26/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The Floral Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to celebrate with them at their Annual Floral Ministry Day Service Sunday, August 26, 2018 @ 10:00am. The Speaker is Rev. Dr. Beverly Spivey-Rivers, Executive Secretary, Union Missionary Baptist Association. The Theme is The Flower Appeared on the Earth and the Time of Singing Has Come”~ Solomon 2:12. Join us for an awesome time of Fellowship & Worship!
|Event Contact:
|Patricia Dixon
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 485-0392, ext. 150
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|
|Pastors Appreciation Services
|Event Date:
|08262018
|Event Time:
|10am and 5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Cornerstone Christian Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|3237 Knotts Grove Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Oxford, NC, 27565
|Event Description:
|Honoring our leaders
|Event Contact:
|Deidra Ward Fountain
|Event Contact Number:
|9193393418
|Event Contact Email:
|Deidra.Fountain@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.cornerstoneoxfordnc.com
|Annual Women’s Day
|Event Date:
|08/26/2018
|Event Time:
|10:30AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|2520 Murchison Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc., invites you to join us at our Annual Women’s Day Service on Sunday, August 26, 2018 @ 10:30am. Join us for Fellowship, Praise, and a Mighty Word!
Pastor: Elder William L. Neill
|Event Contact:
|First Lady Shirley Neill
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 778-3395
|Event Contact Email:
|neil54@embarqmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|theenewcovenant.org
|Annual Women’s Conference
|Event Date:
|08/24/2018-08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|7:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|6709 Bragg Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of Glorious Destination Holiness Church cordially invites you to join them at their Annual Women’s Conference. The Conference will be Friday August 24th @ 7:30pm and Saturday, August 25, 2018 @ 7:30pm.
The Guest Speakers are:
Friday, August 24th: Pastor Shelia Thompson
Saturday, August 25th: Evangelist Deborah Wilson
For more information, contact Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390
Pastor: Elder Otis L. McKeithan
|Event Contact:
|Debra Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 850-3390
|Event Contact Email:
|debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com
|Mirrors: Making Peace with the Reflection
|Event Date:
|08/25/2018
|Event Time:
|11a – 3p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Arts Council
|Address Line 1:
|120 Morris Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Reflections
“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”
Making peace with your reflection brings freedom. God is looking at the inside, our heart, character and intentions. God doesn’t focus on our outward appearance. A mirror reflects a true representation of what stands before it. When looking into the mirror what do you see?
I Samuel 16:7
“Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”
Identifying our true identity helps us remove shame, hurt, anger, regret, past experiences, etc.
Our reflections should be a true reflection of God’s Image, walking in complete “WHOLENESS” through the knowledge and understanding of GOD.
Reflecting the image of GOD requires commitment, prayer, faith, self-love and trusting the process.
I AM STRONG! I AM BEAUTIFUL! I AM ENOUGH! ~ Vanessa Pawlowski
FREE EVENT | REGISTRATION REQUIRED
http://www.mirrorsmakingpeacewiththereflection.eventbrite.com
|Event Contact:
|Markita Wright
|Event Contact Number:
|910-461-0174
|School Superintendent’s CLC3 Listening Tour 2018
|Event Date:
|08/24/2018
|Event Time:
|6:30 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mac Williams Middle School Gym
|Address Line 1:
|4644 Clinton Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28312
|Event Description:
|Join Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr., Cumberland County Schools’ new Superintendent for the third CLC3 Tour on Monday, September 24 in the Mac Williams Middle School Gym. Dr. Connelly wants to hear what YOU have to say about the school system’s focus, what’s working, and how we can better support our students.
Parents, specifically who have students who attend school in the Cape Fear attendance area are encouraged and invited to attend this event.
Seven tour stops are scheduled and the public is invited to any or all of them. Whichever best fits your schedule.
|Event Contact:
|Laurie Pender
|Event Contact Number:
|9106782638
|Event Contact Email:
|Lpender@ccs.k12.nc.us