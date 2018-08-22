CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Donald Lawrence And Sir the Baptist Team Up For New Song, “He Heard My Cry” [AUDIO]

2 reads
Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Entertainment Lawyer Of The Year Awards Dinner

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year with a new album due in October!

Having released the upcoming album’s first single called “Goshen 432 hz” a few months ago, the group has followed up with a second single called “He Heard My Cry” featuring Sir the Baptist and soloist Arnetta Murrill-Crooms.

SEE ALSO: Donald Lawrence Reunites With The Tri-City Singers For Their 25th Anniversary

This isn’t the first time Lawrence and Sir the Baptist have collaborated.

In 2017, Donald Lawrence was featured on Sir the Baptist’s “What We Got” track off his debut album, Saint or Sinner.

This time around, “He Heard My Cry” is a new vibe with the same power that speaks to nothing standing in the way of God’s purpose. It was inspired by the story of Moses and Pharaoh.

“The song says it’s time to tell your Pharaoh God’s eye is on the sparrow and he can’t control you no more,” Lawrence says. “He heard my cry.”

Listen:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Latest News:

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Here's a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach...

Donald Lawrence And Sir the Baptist Team Up For New Song, “He Heard My Cry” [AUDIO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 20 hours ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close