Faith Walking: Just Because You Like It Doesn't Mean You're Called To It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.22.18
Erica Campbell has a special message for everyone that is running in the wrong direction of what their purpose really is. We are in the age now of social media and sometimes we see someones life and what they do then it makes us want it. That might not be in God’s plan for us and he gives us a plan, but doesn’t force us into it.

Sometimes you must think to yourself, is this right for my life? If you have questioned about career changes or other things ask someone that is involved in it and seek guidance. Remember that you can life different things, but it doesn’t mean you’re called to do it.

Faith Walking: Just Because You Like It Doesn’t Mean You’re Called To It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

