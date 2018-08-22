Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is taking her talents on the road in the fall for “The Revival” tour featuring special guests to be announced.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The news comes at the heel of her Heart. Passion. Pursuit (2017) album release and recent successes including earning five Dove Awards nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a NAACP nomination, a BET Awards nomination, and a performance on Good Morning Americathis year.

The “Revival Tour,” which will make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, New York City and D.C., kicks off on November 1 in Atlanta (see tour dates below).

For ticket info, visit tashacobbs.com.

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore

Latest News:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 12 photos Launch gallery 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 1. Marvin Winans Source:Getty 1 of 12 2. William Murphy Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. Jason Nelson Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. Deitrick Haddon Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Travis Greene Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Warryn Campbell Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. Kim Burrell Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. Charles Jenkins Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Marvin Sapp Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Smokie Norful Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. William McDowell Source:Getty 11 of 12 12. Shirley Caesar Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors Here's a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach...

Tasha Cobbs Announces ‘The Revival’ Tour was originally published on praisebaltimore.com