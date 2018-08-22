Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
via GospelGoodies.com:
Ever listen to an album and wonder why certain tracks don’t make it to radio or other popular playlists? Earnest Pugh has a solution for that.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The gospel singer is set to release a new 10-track album called The Unsung Hitson Sept. 7, 2018 featuring his personal favorites off his past albums that didn’t make it as singles.
“I’ve been singing these songs in concerts recently and I’ve been getting such great audience response to the songs that I decided to release them as an album,” he says. “Working on a project is such a journey, and we often record great songs that get overlooked because they don’t align with the message of the whole album or maybe they didn’t flow with was popular during that season. With this project, I’ll be able to showcase some songs that are just as dear to me as the songs for which I’m most known for singing.”
Features include Bishop Rance Allen, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, D’Atra Hicks and Michelle Prather.
Check out the cover art for it below!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Latest News:
- Earnest Pugh to Release 10th Album, ‘The Unsung Hits’
- Tasha Cobbs Announces ‘The Revival’ Tour
- “Working Mom Wednesdays” Struggling With Infertility
- Free School Supplies In Your County
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
1. Marvin WinansSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. William MurphySource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Jason NelsonSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Deitrick HaddonSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Travis GreeneSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Kim BurrellSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Charles JenkinsSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Marvin SappSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Smokie NorfulSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. William McDowellSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Shirley CaesarSource:Getty 12 of 12
Earnest Pugh to Release 10th Album, ‘The Unsung Hits’ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com