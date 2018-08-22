GRIFF and Erica Campbell had a conversation a couple weeks ago about pets and Erica doesn’t really want one at this moment. GRIFF then began talking about how he has a comedy show coming up and asked his cousin to come. She told GRIFF she won’t be able to make it and he was confused because he didn’t realize her daughter was pregnant.

As the conversation continued he found out his cousins American Bulldog is having puppies via c-section. Then weeks after that the female dog is marrying the father of the pups. GRIFF believes this is doing too much and now understands why Erica is okay with not having an animal at the moment.

GRIFF’s Prayer For His Cousins Dog That’s Having Puppies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com