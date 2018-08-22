Free School Supplies In Your County

Most traditional school will welcome students beginning Monday and if you are still in need of school supplies for your kids, there are several places in different counties that are offering supplies for free.

Wake County

Helping Hand Mission – Ask about the Back to School Assistance Program

Perfectly Flawed Back to School Extravaganza – Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m

Durham County

Crayons2Calculators – Supplies for Teachers at 809 Bacon St. (this week)

SH’Bella Back 2 School Bash – Aug 25th – 1058 W Club Blvd. Suite 225, Durham) from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

2nd Annual Back to School Bash – Aug 25th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1607 Angier Ave. in Durham.

Operation Reach Back to School – Aug. 22 students can get a free backpack and school supplies at The Lighthouse (2944 Holloway St., Durham) from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cumberland County

Giveaway at Freedom Temple of Deliverance – Aug 25th at Freedom Temple of Deliverance (120 Preston Ave., Fayetteville)

Back to School Community Impact Event – Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Baldwin Elementary School located at 4441 Legion Rd., Hope Mills.

Hoke County

Back to School Block Party – East Hoke Middle School Back To School Block Party – Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Source: Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: