Erica Campbell Talks About How She Feels While On Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 08.20.18
Losing weight can be very hard and Erica Campbell has been dedicated to it. Erica has been eating better, working out with her trainer and feels amazing after dropping some pounds. She mentioned that her self esteem is in a better plays and it feeling more comfortable in her skin.

Erica loves the fact that she doesn’t have to add extra support garments when she puts on certain outfits. She loves everything about how she feels and is looking forward to losing more weight. Congratulations to Erica and we’re so proud of you!

