Pastor John Gray’s Wife, Aventer Shares How She Told Her Husband Not To Go Meet With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Pastor John Gray received a lot of backlash after meeting with Donald Trump a couple of weeks ago. His wife, Aventer Gray spoke about what she thought of it and she told him not to go. She didn’t understand at first why he was going, but then when he spoke about jail reform she thought it was okay.

Aventer also felt that people wouldn’t understand because they’re so broken by what the administration has done to so many people. John told her that he heard God’s voice and after that the conversation was over. He said that he honors the voice of his wife and her leadership, but sometime as a man you have to walk alone.

