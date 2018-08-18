Pastor John Gray’s Wife, Aventer Shares How She Told Her Husband Not To Go Meet With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Pastor John Gray received a lot of backlash after meeting with Donald Trump a couple of weeks ago. His wife, Aventer Gray spoke about what she thought of it and she told him not to go. She didn’t understand at first why he was going, but then when he spoke about jail reform she thought it was okay.

Aventer also felt that people wouldn’t understand because they’re so broken by what the administration has done to so many people. John told her that he heard God’s voice and after that the conversation was over. He said that he honors the voice of his wife and her leadership, but sometime as a man you have to walk alone.

RELATED: Pastor John Gray Speaks About People In The Church Not Extending Grace And Mercy After Meeting With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Pastor John Gray Talks About Why He Met With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Pastor John Gray On His Meeting With Trump: “You Don’t Have The Heart Of Christ” [VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Pastor John Gray’s Wife, Aventer Shares How She Told Her Husband Not To Go Meet With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close