GRIFF’s Prayer For The Woman That Cried After Dropping Off Her High School Senior [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 08.16.18
08.16.18
GRIFF is back and he’s got a prayer for some parents. The other day GRIFF prayed about parents crying while dropping of their kids to pre-K and Head Start. He mentioned that it makes the kids feel even worse and you have to remain strong.

GRIFF then spoke about a woman that cried a lot as she dropped off her daughter that is a senior in high school. He believes that after a certain age there should be no tears and that this young lady is old enough to go to school by herself. GRIFF couldn’t believe it and as a dad mentioned that it’s different.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Woman That Cried After Dropping Off Her High School Senior [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

