Faith Walking: Holy Spirit In My Business [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell talks about the Holy Spirit in your life. She mentioned that sometimes we rationalize and justify things just to make it seem right when it’s really not. Erica doesn’t know where she would be without the Holy Spirit.

God wants our attention sometimes and we don’t even realize it. Everything will work out and we must understand that God is there to lead, guide and comfort us. Invite the Holy Spirit in your life and get ready for change.

