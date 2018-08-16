Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76, after years of health complications. Friends of the Franklin family say she’s been ill for a long time.
Reports surfaced that Aretha Franklin’s health took a turn for the worse over the past weekend and the family has been anticipating her death. Aretha Franklin retired from music last year, leaving a music legacy that will last a lifetime.
The legendary American singer and songwriter is survived by her four children.
