CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

22 reads
Leave a comment
queen aretha franklin death

Source: Radio One/ CS

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76, after years of health complications. Friends of the Franklin family say she’s been ill for a long time.

RELATED10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha Franklin

Reports surfaced that Aretha Franklin’s health took a turn for the worse over the past weekend and the family has been anticipating her death. Aretha Franklin retired from music last year, leaving a music legacy that will last a lifetime.

The legendary American singer and songwriter is survived by her four children.

RELATED: The World’s Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin [GALLERY]

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76 was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close