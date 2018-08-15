It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! He has decided to rename deadbeat dads and call them “LiveBeat Dads.” With school beginning in several areas he wants dads that don’t pitch in to at least buy an eraser, folder or even put money on the lunch card.
If dead beat dads do this they instantly lose that title. It’s not easy being a single parent and GRIFF wants to make sure the kids have what they need to succeed in school. Have a great school year to all the teachers, students and parents!
GRIFF's Prayer: "LiveBeat Dads" [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
