GRIFF’s Prayer: “LiveBeat Dads” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for GRIFF’s Prayer! He has decided to rename deadbeat dads and call them “LiveBeat Dads.” With school beginning in several areas he wants dads that don’t pitch in to at least buy an eraser, folder or even put money on the lunch card.

If dead beat dads do this they instantly lose that title. It’s not easy being a single parent and GRIFF wants to make sure the kids have what they need to succeed in school. Have a great school year to all the teachers, students and parents!

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Kids Beware Of The Momma Stare! [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Just Walk! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer: “LiveBeat Dads” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close