Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you have something you’ve always wanted to do, but it’s being pushed to the side? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we walk away from things we should be doing and how we need to go back to it. You could be trying to finish your book, writing a script or want to work out more, but you don’t make it a priority.
Just like seasons change and come back around so will that idea you have and that passion you have. She wants us to pay attention to the things that keeps coming back up. Work on your purpose and stay focused.
Listen to "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" 6am ET.
