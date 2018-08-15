Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Do you have something you’ve always wanted to do, but it’s being pushed to the side? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we walk away from things we should be doing and how we need to go back to it. You could be trying to finish your book, writing a script or want to work out more, but you don’t make it a priority.

Just like seasons change and come back around so will that idea you have and that passion you have. She wants us to pay attention to the things that keeps coming back up. Work on your purpose and stay focused.

RELATED: Ericaism: Grace For Your Stage [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Train Up A Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close