| 08.15.18
Did you catch “We’re The Campbells” last night? Erica Campbell had to talk to Krista Campbell about taking her makeup without asking and trying to follow in some of her friends footsteps. GRIFF mentioned that he remembers his oldest daughter wearing makeup and now he has his 11-year-old doing the same thing.

He talked about where you place the shimmer and bronzer on your face and how you blend it. GRIFF was also touched by Warryn Campbell having daddy daughter day because he does that with his children. One of the most exciting things was Erica and Warryn preparing for their video for the new single.

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” season finale, Tuesday on TV One at 8p/7c!

GRIFF Shares His Own Stories About His Daughters Wearing Makeup After Watching “We’re The Campbells” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

