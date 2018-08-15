Should Married Couples Have A Separate Stash? [VIDEO]

Homepage Lead
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell address a topic on “We’re The Campbells” that is quite interesting. Everyone has their own way of going about money in the marriage. Warryn mentioned that when they first got married they had separate everything.

Right now they have separate accounts as well as joint accounts, but they both have access to it. They both realized at one point that they’re a team and a that moment something shifted in the relationship. Warryn feels if you have a secret anything that it’s not a marriage. Erica mentioned that people think marriage is easy, but there is more to it than changing your name, sex and the ring. Do you think married couples should have a separate stash?

RELATED: Have The Campbell Kids Changed Since “We’re The Campbells” Premiered? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Explains Why He’s Proud Of “We’re The Campbells” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

RELATED: Erica Campbell On How She & Her Husband Are Keeping Each Other Motivated During Their Wellness Journeys

The Latest:

We're The Campbells Screening

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Should Married Couples Have A Separate Stash? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close