Should Married Couples Have A Separate Stash? [VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell address a topic on “We’re The Campbells” that is quite interesting. Everyone has their own way of going about money in the marriage. Warryn mentioned that when they first got married they had separate everything.

Follow @GetUpErica

Right now they have separate accounts as well as joint accounts, but they both have access to it. They both realized at one point that they’re a team and a that moment something shifted in the relationship. Warryn feels if you have a secret anything that it’s not a marriage. Erica mentioned that people think marriage is easy, but there is more to it than changing your name, sex and the ring. Do you think married couples should have a separate stash?

RELATED: Have The Campbell Kids Changed Since “We’re The Campbells” Premiered? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Warryn Campbell Explains Why He’s Proud Of “We’re The Campbells” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

RELATED: Erica Campbell On How She & Her Husband Are Keeping Each Other Motivated During Their Wellness Journeys

The Latest:

"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] 1. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 1 of 25 2. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 2 of 25 3. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 3 of 25 4. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 4 of 25 5. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 5 of 25 6. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 6 of 25 7. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 7 of 25 8. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 8 of 25 9. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 9 of 25 10. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 10 of 25 11. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 11 of 25 12. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 12 of 25 13. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 13 of 25 14. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 14 of 25 15. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 15 of 25 16. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 16 of 25 17. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 17 of 25 18. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 18 of 25 19. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 19 of 25 20. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 20 of 25 21. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 21 of 25 22. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 22 of 25 23. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 23 of 25 24. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 24 of 25 25. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS] "We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]

Should Married Couples Have A Separate Stash? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com