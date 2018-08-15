Should Married Couples Have A Separate Stash? [VIDEO]

Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell address a topic on “We’re The Campbells” that is quite interesting. Everyone has their own way of going about money in the marriage. Warryn mentioned that when they first got married they had separate everything.
Right now they have separate accounts as well as joint accounts, but they both have access to it. They both realized at one point that they’re a team and a that moment something shifted in the relationship. Warryn feels if you have a secret anything that it’s not a marriage. Erica mentioned that people think marriage is easy, but there is more to it than changing your name, sex and the ring. Do you think married couples should have a separate stash?
