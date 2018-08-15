“Working Mom Wednesdays” Caution In Choosing Camps

Local
08.15.18
Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

When her 4yr old Xavier was left unsupervised by a summer camp in Knightdale Mrs. Barnes has advise for moms who may be searching for the best places for their kids.

Xavier was roaming in movie theater after he got lost from being told he could go and use the restroom and come back alone.  His mom wasn’t informed until hours later.

After expressing her frustration she later found that the camp was accredited. Listen to the conversation with Melissa for Working Mom Wednesdays.

These are the kinds of stories that give parents nightmares!

ABC11

