CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Shut Down

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty

 

The Southside of Capital blvd. is shut down this morning due to an ongoing investigation after a woman was found unconscious in the road.

Commuters will experience major delays on Capital Boulevard which is a main route for morning commuters.

Police say just before 3am, a woman fell from a car onto the roadway and they are unsure if she fell or was pushed.  She is currently in WadeMed with serious injuries.

Read more at WRAL.com

Capital blvd. shut down , woman thrown from car

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close