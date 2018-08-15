Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Shut Down

The Southside of Capital blvd. is shut down this morning due to an ongoing investigation after a woman was found unconscious in the road.

Commuters will experience major delays on Capital Boulevard which is a main route for morning commuters.

Police say just before 3am, a woman fell from a car onto the roadway and they are unsure if she fell or was pushed. She is currently in WadeMed with serious injuries.

