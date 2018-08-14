People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’ But He’s Called Maxine Waters Worse

Trump followed up his horrible insults about Congresswoman Maxine Waters with another one about Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday.

The president’s Twitter reference to the former White House aide as a “dog” has sparked disgust and outrage — perhaps more than his comments about Waters earlier this year. Both Rep. Frederica Wilson and the Women’s March have spoken out against the Omarosa insult, saying it was a racially offensive remark.

“How dare the president call @Omarosa or any black woman a dog! RT if you agree that is going way too far!,” Wilson tweeted.

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson slams President Trump for calling Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" in a tweet: "How dare he? How dare he call anyone a dog?" https://t.co/ARPWobX6hu pic.twitter.com/WDR6w4z1EA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 14, 2018

“Once again, Donald Trump is showing the world that he is an abuser, levying more racist and sexist attacks on Black women,” read a statement from the Women’s March, also mentioning Trump’s “toxic targeting” of Black women. “Women are not dogs. We are not b***hes. We are people.”

Others have chimed in with their reactions on Twitter.

Are we just going to pretend Pres Trump didn’t call Omarosa a dog or are we going to just ignore him? Come on AMERICA, this isn’t normal or unacceptable. SMH. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 14, 2018

Though Trump’s terrible words have people mad as heck, the comment expectedly fell on deaf ears at the White House. The president’s Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended his behavior as usual and actually said the comment was not intended to be “racial” in nature, CNN reported.

The president’s comment is clearly tied to racist imagery, with the term having been used to refer to African-Americans in a derogatory way in the past. Some of Trump’s comments about Waters — also known as “Auntie Maxine” and a strong opponent of the president who has called for his impeachment — also have been demeaning and considered as threats.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted in June. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

If the trail of insults from Trump continue, then there will likely be more protests, campaigns and stronger efforts to denounce the president’s actions.

