IZ-Real is a teacher, preacher, rapper, writer and joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about his new single “G.B.R. (Gotta Be Real). He talked to Erica Campbell about how he believes we should love each other just as God loves us. IZ-Real preaching is for believers as well as non-believes.
He wants everyone to understand that God loves us when we aren’t perfect and we should do the same. Over time realized that he needed to be himself and stop being ashamed of the love he has for Christ. He knows exactly where he’s going and is encouraging people with the word of God.
RELATED: Preashea Hilliard Shares Preacher’s Kid Pressures And How She Got Into Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
During the interview IZ-Real also spoke about going through a tough time in his past that led him to seek attention the wrong way. He’s committed to being transparent and real. IZ-Real is dedicated to the word of God and knows he’ll honor that.
RELATED: Ericaism: Church Hurt–Preachers And Leaders Feel Pain Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: To All My New Believers, Stay Encouraged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Locations For Free Back To School Supplies and Backpack Give Away
- “Working Mom Wednesdays” Caution In Choosing Camps
- Capital Blvd. In Raleigh Shut Down
- Now There’s An App To Prevent Pregnancy (?)
- People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’ But He’s Called Maxine Waters Worse
- IZ-Real Speaks About Why He Preaches Hope To Believers And Non-Believers [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Alabama County Has Never Had An Integrated School Until Now
- Enjoy A Free Movie Under The Stars In Chapel Hill This Thursday
- Pregnant NC Woman Accused Of Shoplifting Under Dress
- Woman Using GPS Knocks Down Power Lines In Johnston County
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
IZ-Real Speaks About Why He Preaches Hope To Believers And Non-Believers [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com