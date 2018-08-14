IZ-Real Speaks About Why He Preaches Hope To Believers And Non-Believers [EXCLUSIVE]

08.14.18
IZ-Real is a teacher, preacher, rapper, writer and joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about his new single “G.B.R. (Gotta Be Real). He talked to Erica Campbell about how he believes we should love each other just as God loves us. IZ-Real preaching is for believers as well as non-believes.

He wants everyone to understand that God loves us when we aren’t perfect and we should do the same. Over time realized that he needed to be himself and stop being ashamed of the love he has for Christ. He knows exactly where he’s going and is encouraging people with the word of God.

During the interview IZ-Real also spoke about going through a tough time in his past that led him to seek attention the wrong way. He’s committed to being transparent and real. IZ-Real is dedicated to the word of God and knows he’ll honor that.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

IZ-Real Speaks About Why He Preaches Hope To Believers And Non-Believers [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

