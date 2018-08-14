CLOSE
Enjoy A Free Movie Under The Stars In Chapel Hill This Thursday

Summer isn’t over yet! You still have time to enjoy Movies Under The Stars in Chapel Hill this Thursday night. The event is free and so is the popcorn!

This week’s movie is the 2017 version of Beauty and the Beast and it will be shown at 8:30 p.m. on top of the Wallace Parking Deck, 150 East Rosemary Street. Chairs and blankets are welcome. There will be pre-movie activities, including a Disney costume contest, at 7 p.m.

 

