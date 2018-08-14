Living Single Cast 25 Years Later

There have been a lot of rumors circulating lately about the possibility of a Living Single Reboot. Some of the cast members got a chance to address the rumors and finally give the fans a answer if they are coming back to our TV screens.
Cast Reunion: 25 years later, we brought the Living Single cast back together to talk about the lasting impact of this iconic series. But first, they address those reboot rumors. Have they been contacted or contracted? And would they really do it? Celebrate 25 years of Living Single with TVOne! We’re playing the entire show – first episode to last – AND the marathon features exclusive interviews with the cast. It all starts Friday, August 24 at 6/7c on TVOne! #LivingSingle #LivingSingle25 #QueenLatifah #EricaAlexander #KimFields #KimCole #TCCarson #JohnHenton #Sitcom #Reboot @kimfieldsofficial @kimcoles @officialtccarson @queenlatifah @erikaalexanderthegreat
