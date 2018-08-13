God prepares us for different things we want to do in life. Erica Campbell spoke about how God gives us grace for our stage. Whether it’s being a singer, writer or anything like that we have a stage for it.
God gives us a supernatural influence to pursue what we want to do. Stop going into what you’re passionate about with fear and doubt. Erica wants you to know that God has planted the seed and you are prepared to take it on.
Ericaism: Grace For Your Stage [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com