Tamela Mann Talks About Which Of Her New Songs Brings Her To Tears

| 08.13.18
Willie talks to Tamela Mann who is, ” probably one of the most prolific singers of our time!” When she sings it brings everyone to tears, she has won almost every award possible but manages to remain humble, “when I win I’m thinking of it for all of us,” Mann says. Her new single, called Potter, “this is my favorite song on the record,” because the song reminds her that “through him I am good enough,” and it brings her to tears.

She and husband David Mann have a book and love CD, both called Us Against The world coming out in November.

Hear Potter below:

 

Tamela Mann Talks About Which Of Her New Songs Brings Her To Tears was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

